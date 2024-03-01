Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have said their main pre-season camp ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament will begin in Kolkata from March 15. KKR's IPL 2024 campaign starts against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Eden Gardens on March 23. The franchise further said in an update that some of their domestic Indian players are playing in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai. As a result, Abhishek Nayar, KKR’s assistant coach, has set up a temporary training facility at the KKR Academy in Mumbai for this week. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sophie Devine ‘Super Proud’ of Opening Partner Smriti Mandhana After Skipper’s Valiant Knock Against Delhi Capitals.

Players currently at the KKR Academy in Mumbai for the week-long sessions include vice-captain Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain and Ramandeep Singh.

The Kolkata based franchise, who will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, also said they will share updates about player arrivals in Kolkata for the main pre-season camp, including of their overseas contingent, as and when it’s finalised. KKR failed to make it to the IPL playoffs in the last two seasons, and in the IPL 2024 Player Auction at Dubai last year, they shelled out Rs 24.75 crore for the services of Australia’s left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals kickstarted their mini pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Thursday, where they played an intra-squad match and focused on their individual skill training. WPL 2024: Jess Jonassen Shines With Bat, Ball As Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 Runs.

The mini-camp is expected to be of five days, with players like Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra and Pravin Dubey spotted honing their respective skills. Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2024 campaign when they take on Punjab Kings on March 23 in an afternoon match at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

