IPL 2025 Mega Auction: All ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have submitted their retained and released player list to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The action will now shift towards the mega auction, which will take place later this month. The IPL 2025 auction will see many star Indian cricketers such as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and KL Rahul go under the hammer. Earlier, the BCCI confirmed the venue and date of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

As many as 1574 cricketers had registered their names in the upcoming mega auction. Cricket lovers can scroll down to check the retained player list, remaining purse, and more of all 10 IPL franchises ahead of the mega auction.

What is the Date, Venue, and Time of IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

The BCCI has confirmed that the IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25. The IPL 2025 auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How Many Players Will Go Under the Hammer in IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

A total of 574 cricketers (366 Indian and 208 overseas) will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction. There will be 48 capped Indians and 193 capped overseas players and three from associate nations taking part in the IPL 2024 mega auction.

What Time Will IPL 2025 Mega Auction 2025 Start?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 12:30 PM (local Time). The timing was announced by the BCCI in a press release where they shared the list of players to go under the hammer.

Where to Watch Live streaming and Live Telecast of IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

The live streaming of the IPL 2025 mega auction will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be live broadcast on the Star Sports channels, which also hold the TV rights to the grand tournament.

How Many Slots are Available for Each Franchise to Sign Players at IPL 2025 mega auction?

All ten IPL franchises can fill their squad with up to 25 players and a minimum of 18 cricketers. Each squad can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad.

Chennai Super Kings: 20 slots (7 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 22 slots (8 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 20 slots (5 overseas)

Mumbai Indians: 20 slots (8 overseas)

Delhi Capitals: 21 slots (7 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals: 19 slots (7 overseas)

Punjab Kings: 23 slots (8 overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 19 slots (6 overseas)

Gujarat Titans: 20 slots (7 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants: 20 slots (7 overseas)

Retained, Released, Right-to-Match (RTM), Players eligible for (RTM), and Purse Remaining for Each Team

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

Players released: Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Harvik Desai, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Gerald Coetzee, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma

RTM options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player

Purse remaining: INR 45 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)

Players released: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar.

RTM options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player

Purse remaining: INR 45 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore)

Players released: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly

RTM options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: One capped or uncapped player

Purse remaining: INR 55 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players retained: Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Players released: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Saurav Chauhan, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh.

RTM options at auction: 3

Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player and two capped players, or three capped players

Purse remaining: INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Axar Patel (INR 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore), Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore)

Players released: Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Harry Brook, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

RTM options at auction: 2

Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player and one capped player, or two capped players

Purse remaining: INR 73 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Rinku Singh (INR 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 12 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore), Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Harshit Rana (INR 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore)

Players released: Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya.

RTM options at auction: None

Players eligible for RTM: None

Purse remaining: INR 51 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore)

Players released: Jos Buttler, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj.

RTM options at auction: None

Players eligible for RTM: None

Purse remaining: INR 41 crore

Gujarat Titans

Players retained: Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore), Shubman Gill (INR 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore)

Players released: BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, Gurnoor Brar, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi.

RTM options at auction: One

Players eligible for RTM: One capped player

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained: Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)

Players released: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ashton Turner, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry.

RTM options at auction: 1

Players eligible for RTM: One capped player

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore

Punjab Kings

Players retained: Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)

Players released: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide.

RTM options at auction: 4

Players eligible for RTM: Four capped players

Purse remaining: (INR 110.5 crore).

With auction time nearing, the franchises will be finalising their strategies. Some teams will be looking to pick players with a captaincy role in mind. The IPL 2025 is expected to start in the last week of March next year.

