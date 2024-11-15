The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player auction list. A total of 574 cricketers will go under the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Before the final list was released, a total of 1,574 cricketers (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) registered their names in the IPL 2025 mega auction. You can download the list of players in pdf format for free here. The list also included 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped cricketers, and 30 players from the Associate Nations. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Retained Players, Remaining Purse for Each Franchise, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

In the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, 574 players (366 Indian and 208 overseas cricketers), including three from associate nations, are set to go under the hammer. The much-awaited IPL 2025 auction will see 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

Serial Number Capped/Uncapped Players Number of Players 1 Capped Indian 48 2 Capped Overseas 193 3 Associate 3 4 Uncapped Indian 318 5 Uncapped Overseas 12

A total of 204 slots are to be filled with 70 available slots for overseas cricketers in the upcoming mega auction. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price for the IPL 2025 mega auction, with 81 cricketers opting to be part of the highest bracket. Mallika Sagar to Conduct Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah.

Sr No Reserve Price in INR No. of Players 1 2 Crore 81 2 1.5 crore 27 3 1.25 crore 18 4 1 crore 23 5 75 lakhs 92 6 50 lakhs 8 7 40 lakhs 5 8 30 lakhs 320 Total 574

Big names like Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh will be part of the INR 2 crore bracket during the IPL 2025 mega auction. In the INR 1.25 crore bracket, legendary seamer James Anderson has registered his name. South Africa hard hitter David Miller will also be part of the INR 1.25 crore bracket. The two-day event will commence at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).