Ever since Josh Hazlewood has pulled out from IPL 2021, the netizens are blaming Cheteshwar Pujara for his exit from the tournament. Now, one might think, how is the news even connected, then here's the link. So during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cheteshwar Pujara had been quite unpopular with the Australian bowlers and the Indian batsmen had even braved several nasty blows. Needless to say that Pujara played an important role in making India win the series. Now, even the fans remember this moment and they are linking, Hazlewood's exit to Pujara. Both players play for MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings. Cheteshwar Pujara Smashes Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma for Massive Sixes Ahead of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings Fans React in Jubilation.

The franchise has posted a tweet on social media where they put up a picture of Pujara and had a very interesting caption to it. "ChePu Josh, what happened?" The franchise had also used a couple of emojis. This tweet once again titillated the fans and they started with their speculations once again. The fans tried to decode the tweet and again nothing conclusive came up.

Here is the tweet by CSK and reaction by fans:

Reactions:

The main reason behind josh Hazlewood opting out of the ipl 🙃 Becoz he is enough of seeing Pujara again pic.twitter.com/KvfLP8cT1B — RCB 👑 (@viratian18183) April 1, 2021

Main reason

Main reason why josh hazalwood opt to the ip2021 — Tushar Sawant🇮🇳 (@TusharS00941525) April 1, 2021

Another one

Looks ChePu was awaiting Josh’s arrival and now he is disappointed 😂😂 — Vishnu Saran (@vishnusaranp) April 1, 2021

The franchise is yet to name the replacement for Hazlewood, but it is widely reported that Alex Hales will step into his shoes. The official confirmation word about Hales is yet to come in from the franchise.

