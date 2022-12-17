India face a do-or-die situation when they take on Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side started well with the ball in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, December 15 but a solid knock from Ellyse Perry and Grace Harris’ power-hitting saw the Australian women’s team get to a challenging total, something they ended up defending in the end. India managed to stay in the hunt for this score with Shafali Verma and skipper Kaur at the crease but after they were dismissed, the hosts failed to make much of an impact, falling short by 21 runs. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series but will the live telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

Australia on the other hand, will be keen on wrapping up the series in this match. Leading 2-1 ahead of the 4th T20I, a win would see them win the series with one game remaining and Alyssa Healy and co. would ideally want that. The visitors will want to have a more dominating performance up front and work on their fielding, having dropped two catches in the last game.

Is India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I match will be available on DD Sports but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. However, the 4th T20I match between India vs Australia will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. This match will not be available on DD National as well. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I Radio Commentary

The 4th T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be mostly available on the radio. All India Radio (AIR) can provide live commentary on this important game. The live commentary of the match is likely to be available on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati.

