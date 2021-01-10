Odisha and Bengal face in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The tournament gets underway today with nine matches scheduled on the opening day. Not all the matches will be telecast live on TV. There will be live streaming of select Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches online available. Meanwhile, if you are wondering whether live streaming online of Odisha vs Bengal T20 match will be available or not, then continue reading. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Odisha vs Bengal T20 match is Elite Group B encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Odisha vs Bengal T20 match will be played at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata. The Odisha vs Bengal cricket match has a start time 12:00 PM IST.

Is Odisha vs Bengal T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Odisha vs Bengal T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available. Is Punjab vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Odisha Squad: Subhranshu Senapati(c), Shantanu Mishra, Rajesh Dhuper(w), Pratik Das, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Ankit Yadav, Biplab Samantray, Suryakant Pradhan, Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty.

Bengal Squad: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Anustup Majumdar(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Barman, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh, Vivek Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Akash Deep, Kazi Saifi.

