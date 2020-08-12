New Delhi, August 11: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and current India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended Janmashtami greetings to fans and followers on social media. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes, saying: "Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami." Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes And Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Krishna GIF Images and Greetings to Wish on Gokulashtami Puja.

Wishing you all a very happy & blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vZKdMb7mgK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2020

Kohli's tweet read: "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May you be blessed with peace, love, happiness and prosperity."

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May you be blessed with peace, love, happiness and prosperity.🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 11, 2020

Opener Shikhar Dhawan not only extended Janmashtami greetings, but also urged everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. His tweet read: "A #HappyJanmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe."

A #HappyJanmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/hA0VwLTCdW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 11, 2020

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy Janmashtami everyone. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family always."

Happy Janmashtami Everyone 🌸.. May Lord Krishna be with you & your family always! #JaiShriKrishna🙏 pic.twitter.com/JgLgY9C0ba — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 11, 2020

Indian cricketers are currently gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. A top delegation of BCCI officials are expected to arrive in Dubai by the third week of August to do a recce of the venues. Janmashtmi 2020 Greetings: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Others Wish People on The Auspicious Occasion.

According to a report in the Gulf Times, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and Hemang Amin, IPL COO and interim CEO of BCCI, will be heading the team which will have to quarantine themselves for six days on arrival in their hotel rooms before getting to work.

