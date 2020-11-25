Former Indian national women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami will celebrate her 38th birthday today (November 25, 2020). The West Bengal-born all-rounder is considered by many as one of the greatest fast bowlers in women’s cricket history. Along with her ability to bowl quick deliveries, Goswami is also handy with the bat. So as the Indian cricketer turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her. Anushka Sharma to Announce Her Biopic on Jhulan Goswami via a Video Shot at Eden Gardens.

Born in Chakdaha, West Bengal, Jhulan Goswami has played 10 Tests, 182 ODIs and 68 T20Is for the Indian women’s international cricket team taking 40, 225 and 56 wickets in respective formats. The cricketer played an important role in the rise of women’s cricket in the country and is also the leading wicket-taker in Women's One Day International cricket.

Lesser-Known Facts About Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami was inspired to play cricket professionally after watching the 1997 Women’s Cricket World Cup

She made her One Day International debut at the age of 19 against England in Chennai

Jhulan Goswami made her Test debut on January 14, 2002, against England

Goswami is the highest wicket-taker in Women's One Day International cricket

In February 2018, she became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in WODIs

Jhulan Goswami was awarded Arjuna Award in 2010

In 2012, she became the second Indian women cricketer to receive Padma Shri

Jhulan Goswami is one of the best cricketers of all time and was adjudged as ICC Women’s cricket of the Year in 2007. She also captained the Indian national team from 2008 to 2011. Go swami was also part of the Indian team to reach the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup. She announced her retirement from WT20Is in 2018.

