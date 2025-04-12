PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans. Former Australian opener David Warner will be in action as he makes his PSL debut. The left-handed batsman will also lead the side replacing Shan Masood. Meanwhile, if you are looking for KK vs MS PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. KK vs MS Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans.

New Zealand star batsman Kane Williamson is also part of the Karachi Kings Squad in PSL 2025, but he is expected to miss the first few games. James Vince, Litton Das and Mohammad Nabi are other overseas stars part of the Karachi Kings team.

Pakistan national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan is in charge of Multan Sultans who finished as runners-up in the last season of PSL. Multan Sultans have finished as runners-up in the last three seasons and the franchise will be hoping to lift the PSL title this time around. PSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

When is Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Karachi Kings will lock horns with Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match is set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. For Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need an INR 99 pass. JioTV will also provide live streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).