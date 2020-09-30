Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 12. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30, 2020. KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti looks strong ahead of their encounter against Rajasthan Royals. In KKR's previous game against SRH, we saw the 20 years old youngster bowl two overs and give away 17 runs. KKR believes in his skills and will hope that the bowler flourishes and do well for the franchisee in coming games. Meanwhile, check out the fierce delivery video of Kamlesh Nagarkoti which Kolkata shared just ahead of RR vs KKR, IPL 2020. Kamlesh Nagarkoti Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 20-Year-Old KKR Fast Bowler.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was responsible for India's U-19 World Cup victory in the year 2018. Nagarkoti was also part of KKR squad in the year 2018, however, injury later kept him out for two years. The young pacer was auctioned at 3.20 crores rupees. Nagarkoti along with Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Andre Russell is part of KKR's pace attack. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the first player from Rajasthan to pick a hat-trick in List A cricket against Gujarat during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2016-17. RR vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti's Fierce Delivery

Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game in IPL 2020. KKR has won one and lost one match till now in IPL season 13. In the upcoming game against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals, they will look forward to moving up the point table. RR is in great form and boosted with confidence after defeating Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in their previous two games. RR in their last game chased down the record target of 224 runs in IPL history.

