In the sixth match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) meets Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both the teams faced contrasting results in their previous fixtures. While Kings XI lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) via Super Over, Royal Challengers defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KL Rahul will be looking to bounce back and register a win against a team he once was part of. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will be hoping to continue the winning start and make it two in two- something that has been rare with team of late. Ahead of the KXIP vs RCB, here’s all that you need to know about the contest. KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 6.

KXIP vs RCB Head-to-Head

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 24 played matches against each other. And as of now, it 12 each between the two sides. So, who will take the lead?

KXIP vs RCB Key Players

Youngster Devdutt Padikkal impressed one and all after his half-century against Sunrisers. The left-handed batsman will be the one to watch out for in this fixture. From Kings XI Punjab camp, Mayank Agarwal holds the key as he played a gem of knock against DC. He looks in good form and will be eager to carry on the good work.

KXIP vs RCB Mini-Battles

Mohammed Shami vs Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal vs Yuzvendra Chahal could be the interesting clashes we will get to see during the course of the KXIP vs RCB match.

KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 6 Venue

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 6 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs RCB Match Timings

The Punjab vs Bangalore IPL 2020 match 6 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

KXIP vs RCB Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KXIP vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: Lokesh Rahul(c/w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

RCB Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

