Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 on Hotstar: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

Team India Players Led By Virat Kohli Walk-Off After Defeat (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India and New Zealand face-off in the second Test of the two-match series. New Zealand won the first Test by ten wickets and thus took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The home side will now be looking to perform yet another whitewash against India. Meanwhile, for India vs New Zealand live streaming online details, you can scroll below. Apart from IND vs NZ live streaming options, you will also get info on IND vs NZ Test match live score updates. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Indian batsmen failed to get going in the opening Test and failed to go past 200-run mark in both the innings. The batsmen, including captain Virat Kohli, will be under tremendous pressure to put up a good show. To make things worse, India are winless in the longer format of the game in New Zealand since 2009. Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The second of India vs New Zealand two-Test match series will begin on February 29, 2020 (Friday). The 2nd Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is scheduled to start at 04:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In New Zealand Day 1 of the 2nd Test will start at 11:30 am local time.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can follow India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Spots is the official broadcaster for India’s tour to New Zealand 2019-20. Viewers can live telecast Day 1 of the 2nd Test match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while they can follow Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD to catch the live action with Hindi commentary.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 on JIO TV.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharati Sports

Fortunately, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available with live audio commentary as Prasar Bharati Sports will be providing the live-action. Meanwhile, for the live ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, live scorecard and latest updates of IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1, fans can follow the LatestLY webpage.

The visitors suffered a blow ahead of the second Test as Ishant Sharma is unlikely to take part in the match due to recurrence of his right ankle injury. Umesh Yadav is expected to replace Ishant. Another change going into the second Test for India could be the inclusion of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ravi Ashwin.