Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs England Women 4th T20I 2020, Tri-Series Match on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs ENG W on TV and Online

Harmanpeet Kaur (Photo Cresits: Getty)

The Indian women’s team is clearly dominating the tri-nation series which is currently underway Down Under i.e. Australia. Now in the fourth T20I, the Indian women are all set to take on England at Junction Oval in Melbourne. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the previous results of the team. The Indian women have played a couple of games so far in the tournament. The Women in Blue won the opening game of the tri-nation series against England by five wickets. Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Points Table: Updated Team Standings of India, Australia, England Women Triangular T20 Tournament.

They lost against Australia by four wickets Manuka Oval, Canberra. Meanwhile, England women’s team also played a couple of games. The one against Australia was won by England in Super Over and the team lost their opening match against India. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India W vs England W 4th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women will face Australia Women in the third match of the T20I Tri-Series on February 02 (Sunday). The IND W vs ENG W T20I match will take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne. The Women’s T20I match will start at 08:30 am as per IST and 2:00 pm as per the local time.

India W vs England W 4th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast in India

Women’s cricket fans will be happy to know that T20I Tri-series will be telecast live in India as well. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) also known as Sony Sports have the official broadcast rights of the series. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide the live telecast of India vs England Women’s T20I match.

India W vs England W 4th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Online

With Sony Sports holding the broadcast rights, its OTP platform SonyLiv will provide the live streaming online in India. Fans can log onto SonyLiv mobile app or official website to watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG women’s T20I match online.