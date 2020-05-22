Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 league, Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs SPB With Match Time in India

Image for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

With sports returning back as lockdown restrictions continue to ease up, cricket fans are set to witness some great action as Vincy Premier T10 League will be underway from May 22, 2020 (Friday). Six Caribbean teams will participate on the tournament and it will kick off with a match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details for Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Though the likes of Andre Russell and Chris Gayle are not a part of this tournament, marquee players and international stars such as Sunil Ambris, Kesrick Williams and Obed McCoy will participate in the competitions. The tournament will be played for 10 days and will end on May 31, 2020. The top four teams will qualify for the play-offs to decide the winners of the inaugural edition of the Vincy Premier League. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The first match of the Vincy T10 League between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 22, 2020 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST and 08:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.