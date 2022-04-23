Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number 37. With seven back to back defeats Mumbai Indians stare at exit before playoffs in the IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be out of IPL 2022 playoffs race virtually if they lose against Super Giants. Needless to say, MI are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 37.

While MI have struggled to get going, LSG are well placed with four wins from seven games. But they have faced two defeats in their last three games and are looking to get back to winning ways.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have faced each other once in IPL. The game was played on April 16 and in that fixture LSG emerged victorious by 18 runs. So, LSG leads the head to head record. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 37 Key Players

In Lucknow Super Giants camp all eyes will be on skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis. In Mumbai Indians ranks Jasprit Bumrah holds they key to team's success and apart from him Suryakumar Yadav is the key player.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 37 Mini Battles

It is going to be Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah and Avesh Khan vs Rohit Sharma as Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 37 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (LSG vs MI) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 37 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 37 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah.

