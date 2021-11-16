Maharashtra would take on Vidarbha in the first pre-quarterfinal clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, November 16. The match would be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and would start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Maharashtra and Vidarbha both are heading into this contest as table toppers of their groups. While Maharashtra topped Group A with the same number of points as Tamil Nadu, but with a superior net run-rate, Vidarbha proved a point by winning all five of their matches in the plate group and securing 20 points to enter the first pre-quarterfinal. With both sides being in good form, this contest promises to be an intense one. KL Rahul Says He Is ‘Excited’ To Play Under Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Ahead of India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2021 (Watch Video)

Maharashtra would miss the services of star batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has joined the Indian side for the T20Is against New Zealand. But they would want Yash Nahar to maintain his good form with the right-hander scoring a hundred against Goa in their last match. On the other hand, Vidarbha would expect pacer Yash Thakur to come good against Maharashtra.

When is Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Maharashtra vs Vidarbha pre-quarterfinal 1 clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the pre-quarterfinal games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD to watch Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Pre-Quarterfinal match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, would provide the live streaming of the Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match online.

