Table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the match number 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 points table, Mumbai Indians are placed on second spot. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for MI vs DC IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for MI vs DC IPL 2020 match. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has found his mojo back and is now looking dangerous with the ball. Make sure, Bumrah is in your MI vs DC Dream11 team as he can pick few wickets with his yorkers towards the end.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

If Mumbai Indians have Jasprit Bumrah, Delhi Capitals have Kagiso Rabada. Just like his counterpart Rabada can pick many wickets in the death overs and thereby hand you some quick valuable points. MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 27.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma

You cannot ignore the Mumbai Indians captain. Rohit Sharma is in good form and you can bank on him for earning you some big points. The right-hander will be itching to perform consistently as well.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals opener is a safe bet and he can score runs at the top. He has had a mixed season so far but that doesn’t mean he is out of the form. Make sure he is in your MI vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravi Ashwin

With Amit Mishra out of IPL 2020, there is an added responsibility on Ravi Ashwin’s shoulders and he has proved that he an asset for the team. Ashwin is often among wickets and that makes him a safe pick for your MI vs DC Dream11 team.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other in 24 IPL matches. There is nothing to separate the two as the head-to-head record between these two teams is levelled at 12 each.

