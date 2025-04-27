A dominating victory for the five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants surrendered against a quality Mumbai Indians side. With this victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side has jumped to the second spot after a 54-run victory. Ryan Rickelton set the tone earlier with a quick fifty. Suryakumar Yadav's classy knock helped the hosts to put up a daunting total. While defending, Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning four-wicket haul stunned the Super Giants at Wankhede.
Fantastic over by Jasprit Bumrah. A triple-wicket over by the ace speedster, which has almost put the Mumbai Indians to a dominant victory. Fourth wicket of the match for Bumrah. He has a chance to pick up a five-wicket haul with the tail exposed.
Out! Caught by Will Jacks! A timely wicket for the Mumbai Indians and Trent Boult. Second wicket of the match for the Kiwi pacer. Ayush Badoni departs after scoring 35 runs. Lucknow Super Giants are in deep trouble. Ayush Badoni c Will Jacks b Trent Boult 35(22)
Ayush Badoni and David Miller have kept Lucknow Super Giants hopes alive in this run chase. The required run rate is below the 14-run mark, and we have seen sides chasing targets at Wankhede Stadium. However, it won't be easy, though, especially against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.
Out! Trent Boult gets the first wicket of the match. End of Mitchell Marsh's handy knock. A short delivery by the MI pacer, and Marsh looked to pull. The LSG opener wasn't in complete control, and Tilak Varma completed the formalities. Mitchell Marsh c Tilak Varma b Boult 34(24)
Out! Another wicket for Will Jacks. Second wicket of the over. Another tossed-up delivery, and Rishabh Pant went for the reverse sweep. It went straight towards Karn Sharma in the short third man region. Mumnai Indians are on top after this wicket. Rishabh Pant c Karn Sharma b Will Jacks 4(2)
Out! Will Jacks strikes in his first over! A tossed delivery around off, Nicholas Pooran hammered it straight towards Suryakumar Yadav, who was standing at the long-off region. Nicholas Pooran has thrown his wicket away. Nicholas Pooran c Suryakumar Yadav b Will Jacks 27(15)
A fantastic powerplay for the Lucknow Super Giants in the run-chase. After losing Aiden Markram early in the innings, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh took Mumbai Indians apart. Both batters played aggressive shots and scored boundaries in every over. An interesting phase is coming up with Mumbai looking to break the partnership.
Out! Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of the in-form Aiden Markram. It was a length delivery on the pads, and Markram flicked it straight towards Naman Dhir. Huge wicket for Mumbai Indians as they have broken the LSG opening pair, who have been in sensational form this season. Aiden Markram c Naman Dhir b Jasprit Bumrah 9(11)
A daunting total posted by the five-time champions who maintained an excellent tempo throughout the innings. Opener Ryan Rickelton's fireworks in the powerplay were followed by Suryakumar Yadav's classy show in the middle overs and then Naman Dhir putting the finishing touches. None of the LSG bowlers finished with an economy rate of under 10, which sums up how Rishabh Pant struggled to control the run flow. It will be an interesting chase with Lucknow batters having a dream run this season.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians play hosts to Lucknow Super Giants in match 45 of IPL 2025. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here. The two sides met before in IPL 2025, where Rishabh Pant and his men had come out on top at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. However, the situation is different heading into this reverse fixture. Mumbai Indians have recovered from their poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign and have won four matches on the trot. Hardik Pandya and his team would eye a fifth straight win and will back themselves to gain redemption from that loss to Lucknow Super Giants earlier in IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard
Rishabh Pant and his Lucknow Super Giants have been inconsistent in IPL 2025. While their top order of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have delivered on a consistent basis, the middle-order, especially Rishabh Pant, has failed to live up to expectations with the bat in hand. Having lost to Delhi Capitals at home in their last match, Lucknow Super Giants would be aware of how crucial this match is, with the race to make the playoffs slowly gathering steam.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni