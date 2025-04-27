Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians play hosts to Lucknow Super Giants in match 45 of IPL 2025. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here. The two sides met before in IPL 2025, where Rishabh Pant and his men had come out on top at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. However, the situation is different heading into this reverse fixture. Mumbai Indians have recovered from their poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign and have won four matches on the trot. Hardik Pandya and his team would eye a fifth straight win and will back themselves to gain redemption from that loss to Lucknow Super Giants earlier in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch MI vs LSG Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard

Rishabh Pant and his Lucknow Super Giants have been inconsistent in IPL 2025. While their top order of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have delivered on a consistent basis, the middle-order, especially Rishabh Pant, has failed to live up to expectations with the bat in hand. Having lost to Delhi Capitals at home in their last match, Lucknow Super Giants would be aware of how crucial this match is, with the race to make the playoffs slowly gathering steam. MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni