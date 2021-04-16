Match nine of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) crossing swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 17). David Warner’s Orange Army lost their first two encounters and would be raring to open their account in the team standings. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians won one of their first two games this season but have been far away from their best. Both teams, in fact, have issues in the middle-order, and it would be interesting to see how the upcoming encounter unfolds. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 9.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians speedster was at his lethal best in both outings this season and would be the best pick for the captain in your fantasy side. Bumrah has got the new ball to swing, and his bowling in death is a sheer headache for batsmen. Moreover, the Chennai track has favoured the bowlers in IPL 2021, which is another reason why the Indian speedster should take this crucial slot in your Dream11 side.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

As mentioned above, the Chepauk track has benefitted bowlers this season. Hence, Rashid Khan will be the vice-captain of your side. Although SRH lost their first two games, the Afghanistan leg-spinner was at the peak of his prowess and bowled one sensational over after another. Not to forget, Rashid is a handy batsman lower down the order and can earn you extra points with his big-hitting.

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XI

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

SRH Likely Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

