India defeated West Indies in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won by an innings and 140 runs and it was a comfortable win in the end. Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball in hand once again, scalping seven wickets across both innings. In the first innings he took a four-fer and in the second innings he took a three-wicket haul. His teammate Jasprit Bumrah shared an Instagram story where he pulled Siraj's leg by taking a friendly dig. He used the reference of the popular meme 'Mohammed Siraj Official' and shared a picture of Siraj in run up with the caption, ‘Bayki sab fake hain, thik hain?’ Fans loved it and made the story viral. PUMA Acknowledges Nitish Kumar Reddy's Diving Catch During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Calling Him 'Purr-Fect Brand Ambassador'; Changes 'X' Handle Header On Cricketer's Request.

Jasprit Bumrah Hilariously References ‘Mohammad Siraj Official' Meme

Jasprit Bumrah Instagram Story (Photo Credits: jaspritb1/Instagram)

Mohammed Siraj Official Meme

I am only trust in Mohammed Siraj Official ID pic.twitter.com/qsX3rYFSUF — Commie Turd (@SecularTurd) August 4, 2025

