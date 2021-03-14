MS Dhoni’s new ‘monk’ avatar caused quite a tri on social media and the mystery surrounding this look has finally ended. The former Indian skipper will soon be leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 and will be aiming to lead CSK to their third title and end the dominance of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians after a poor campaign last time around. MS Dhoni Appears Again in Monk-Like Avatar in New Star Sports Ad, Keeps Fans Guessing Ahead of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

Star Sports released a new advertisement ahead of the IPL 2021 with the tag line #IndiaKaApnaMantra. In the ad, MS Dhoni could be seen in his monk look narrating the tale of ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma, the most successful player and captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni’s Monk Look Sends Twitter in Frenzy Ahead of IPL 2021.

In the ad, MS Dhoni teaches contrary to the popular belief surrounding greed. The CSK skipper says that being greedy is nice if it helps in winning and one needs to wait to see if record champions Mumbai Indians can add another title to their name.

Watch the Ad

In the second advertisement, MS Dhoni can be seen in a police-like get-up talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli who made anger his biggest weapon in the game to attain the title of the ‘King’.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be played from April 9 to May 30, 2021 across six different venues in the country. Each team will play at four venues with none of the franchises holding the home advantage in their games.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata will be hosting IPL 2021 after the previous edition of the competition was played in its entirety in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

