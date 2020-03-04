MS Dhoni Credits Chennai Super Kings for ‘Improving Him as a Player,’ Says CSK Taught Handling Tough Situations

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: IANS)

Back to playing cricket after a hiatus of seven months, MS Dhoni credited Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for making him a better player and helping him tackle some difficult life situations both on and off the field. The three-time IPL winner with CSK returned to cricketing fold earlier this week to prepare for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Dhoni was given a rousing welcome as he made his way into the Chepauk Stadium for his first proper training session since the defeated ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final against England. Dhoni joined his teammates for the training session as they prepare for IPL 2020, starting March 29 with the blockbuster clash between defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians and last season’s runner-up CSK. IPL 2020: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Hits the Nets at Chennai Amid Huge Fanfare.

“…CSK has helped me improve in everything, whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” Dhoni was quoted as saying on a Star Sports show by news agency PTI. He had been on a seven-month-long sabbatical break from cricket and has not played the game since India’s 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semis.

Dhoni, who was the first million buy for CSK at the inaugural IPL player’s Auctions, had led the Chennai-based franchise to three IPL titles while also playing a record eight finals with the team. Such has been his connection with the local fans that they lovingly call him “Thala” (leader) and Dhoni is grateful for all the love and he receives from them.

“‘Thala’ basically means brother, so for me, it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that,” said Dhoni. “Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name, they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me ‘Thala’ they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni will next be seen in action on March 29 when CSK travel to Mumbai for the opening night clash of IPL 2020 against reigning title holders Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium