Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday (July 7) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Widely regarded as the best wicket-keeper batsman to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Dhoni has guided India to many memorable victories and his record in all forms of cricket is nothing short of sensational. In fact, he is the only captain in the history of the game to lift the T20 World Cup, World Cup and Champions Trophy. His batting prowess has also given nightmares to many bowlers as he possesses the ability to hit sixes at will. MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases ‘Helicopter 7’ Song As He Pays Tribute to the CSK Captain.

Making his debut in 2004, Dhoni didn’t take long in showcasing his potential. He played one brilliant knock after another and reached the top of the ODI batting rankings in just 42 innings. Dhoni didn’t look back since then and became the mainstay of the Indian team. His ability as a wicket-keeper is also second to none as not many batsmen can dare to charge down the track when Dhoni is behind the wicket. On the occasion of his 39th birthday, fans went berserk on Twitter and showcased their love for the Ranchi-born cricketer. Have a look. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Huge Sixes by Former Indian Captain That Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped.

Sensational Leader!!

The only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies - #MSDhoni - It’s Thala’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/NvxCMdebGg — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) July 7, 2020

Amazing Records!!

2006 -No.1 batsman 2007 -Khel Ratna 2008 -Player of the Year 2009-POY, PADMASHRI 2011-lLtColonel, H Doctorate, 2012-Successful IND captain 2013-ICC People's choice award 2016-Biopic 2018-Padmabhushan 2019 Dhoni Pavilion#MSDhoni @msdhoni#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/IRTAQVwS1Z — ALONE🚶🏻‍♂️ (@vijay18patil) July 7, 2020

Happy Birthday!!

Wishing you a very very happy birthday The legend #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MMhy0tKnsE — M.Riyaz Ali (@MRiyazAli2) July 7, 2020

Most Loved!!

Happy Birthday to the most loved captain in the world.#MSDhoni👩‍🎤🎂🍾💐🎁🎉🎇. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/jUqsYTE3sl — Anurag Ranjan (@anuragranjan715) July 7, 2020

Iconic Moment!!

Fans Waiting For His Comeback!!

#MSDhoni Happy Birthday. One of the best captain🥳I want you to look back in the field again pic.twitter.com/RK0gmL0BaV — Shubham Pandey (@Shubham91671878) July 7, 2020

Another One!!

Captain Cool!!

Inspiration!!

As of now, the legendary cricketer is enjoying time with his family amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, his retirement plan still remains a hot topic of discussion among cricket fans. Dhoni hasn’t played a professional match after India’s exit in the semi-finals of 2019 World Cup. He, however, was set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just like many other major sporting events, the T20 tournament also got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

