Chennai Super Kings is having a tough time in the IPL 2020. Once again the team lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs and continued with their poor stint in the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The Chennai Super Kings’ captain said that the ship has too many holes and admitted that their batting has lacked a bit. The Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 169 runs on the board with Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs and 52 balls. In response, only Ambati Rayudu had scored 42 runs from 40 balls. Chris Morris from RCB scalped three wickets from RCB. Washington Sundar walked away with a couple of wickets. IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Over Bowled to MS Dhoni Was Very Crucial, Says Yuzvendra Chahal.

MS Dhoni made way to the pavilion on the score of 10, Sam Curran for out on a duck. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on seven when he made way to the pavilion. Needless to say that this was quite a big disappointment when the batsmen got on such a low score. In the post-match interview, he said that they need to do something about the batting. "It is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen, " he said during the interview.

Chennai Super Kings are placed on number six of the IPL 2020 points table with RCB jumping to number four of the tally. Virat Kohli and men have eight points in their tally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).