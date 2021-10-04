Mumbai Indians is all set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Unlike the previous edition of the IPL, the team is yet to qualify for the playoffs while the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it to the playoffs. While Kolkata Knight Riders are moving closer to playoffs. Mumbai Indians have a couple of games to go for in the IPL 2021 for now. They will next be playing against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 51.

With 10 points in their kitty. the team is placed on number seven of the IPL 2021 points table. However, they still have a chance to make the playoffs. Here's how. So the first thing they need to do is, win the next game against the Rajasthan Royals and SRH that too on quite a comprehensive note. Also, the team will be hoping for RR and PBKS also to lose at least one match which will make the task easier for the team to make it top four. However, this is not the first time that Mumbai Indians have faced such a situation.

Here's the IPL 2021 Points Table:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR Chennai Super Kings (Q) 12 9 3 18 0.829 Delhi Capitals (Q) 12 9 3 18 0.551 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 12 8 4 16 -0.157 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 0.294 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.241 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.337 Mumbai Indians 12 5 7 10 -0.453 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 2 10 4 -0.475

So far, Mumbai Indians have been under fire in the season. There have been occasions where MI has been in a lurch for playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad has missed out for the first time since 2016. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for Mumbai Indians.

