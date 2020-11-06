Riding on a brilliant all-rounder performance, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, securing a place in their sixth IPL final. Only Chennai Super Kings have played more finals in the tournament history, but their record in the ultimate encounter is better than the MS Dhoni’s army. While CSK have won only three of their eight final clashes, Mumbai won four of the five times in the fight for supremacy. Also the defending IPL champions, Rohit Sharma’s men have unarguably been the strongest team in the on-going IPL 2020 and would be raring to retain the titles. As the Men in Blue & Gold gear up for the ultimate clash, let’s look at how they fared in their previous five IPL finals. Mumbai Indians Duo Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya ‘Ready for Final’ After 57-Run Triumph Over Delhi Capitals.

1. MI vs CSK in 2010 – Lost By 22 Runs

This was Mumbai’s very first appearance in IPL finals, but it didn’t prove to be a pleasant one. Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings posted 168/5 thanks to a brilliant half-century from Suresh Raina. The then Sachin Tendulkar-led side got off to a terrible with opener Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for a duck. Apart from skipper Tendulkar, none of the batsmen got going as MS Dhoni, and Co registered a 22-run triumph. However, that proved to be Mumbai’s first and only loss in IPL finals. MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Match Result: Mumbai Indians Demolish Delhi Capitals by 57 Runs to Book Final Berth.

2. MI vs CSK in 2013 – Won By 23 Runs

Batting first in the Eden Gardens, Mumbai Indians were reduced to 16/3 as the ghosts of 2010 were haunting the Men in Blue. However, Kieron Pollard came to Mumbai’s rescue with a brilliant counter-attacking knock. Despite losing regular wickets at another end, the Caribbean attacked CSK bowlers and scored a 32-ball 60, guiding his side to a respectable total of 148/9. MI speedsters Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson spitted venom with the ball in the second innings as CSK were restricted to 125/9 and Mumbai lifted their maiden IPL title. IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Pleased With Mumbai Indians’ Absolutely Perfect Performance in Victory Against Delhi Capitals.

3. MI vs CSK in 2015 – Won By 23 Runs

Mumbai reached their third IPL final in 2015, and they again met their arch-rivals CSK. Riding on a brilliant half-century of Lendl Simmons and skipper Rohit Sharma, MI posted a mountain of 202/5 while batting first at Eden Gardens. CSK never really looked in the chase as Mitchell McClenaghan, and Lasith Malinga took wickets at regular intervals. As a result, Chennai were restricted to 161/8 and Mumbai tasted glory for the second time.

4. MI vs RPS in 2015 – Won By 1 Run

The only time MI didn’t meet CSK in IPL finals was in 2017 as the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant advanced for the ultimate clash. Jaydev Unadkat’s sensational opening spell dented MI’s top-order while batting first in Hyderabad. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard also couldn’t make a mark. However, Krunal Pandya’s fighting 47-run helped Mumbai post 129/8. Momentum was on a roller coaster during Pune’s chase as Ajinkya Rahane and skipper were scoring runs brilliantly, but wickets were also falling at the other end. The equation eventually came down to RPS needing three runs of the final delivery. However, Daniel Christian could sneak a double as Mumbai emerged victorious by just one run.

5. MI vs CSK in 2019 – Won By 1 Run

With 3-3 IPL titles in the kitty, MI and CSK locked horns in 2019 finals intending to become the most successful team in the tournament’s history. After electing to bat first in Hyderabad, every top-order batsmen got starts, but none of them was able to play a significant knock. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir were also on the top of their A-game. Kieron Pollard, however, came to the side’s rescue once again as Mumbai mustered 149/8. Chennai also couldn’t make a good start with the bat as veterans like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni were dismissed in single-digit scores. Shane Watson, nevertheless, stood as a lone-warrior despite a bleeding knee. His 80-run reduced the equation to Chennai needing two runs of the last ball. However, Lasith Malinga dismissed Sharduk Thakur with a brilliant yorker as Mumbai won by one run.

Meanwhile, Mumbai must have strategies for finals, but their opponent is yet to be decided. Royal Challengers and Sunrisers Hyderabad will first meet in the Eliminator on November 6, and the winner will tussle with Delhi Capitals – loser of Qualifier 1 – in Qualifier 2 on November 8. The champion of the second Qualifier will then meet Mumbai in the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10

