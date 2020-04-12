Nasser Hussain Heaps Praises on Virat Kohli’s Approach, Says ‘Only Stats He Is Worried About Is the Win/Loss Column’

Nasser Hussain and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to have graced the game and his record in international cricket is certainly sensational too. Recently, former England captain Nasser Hussain also heaped praises on the Delhi-born cricketer not just for his batting prowess but for his captaincy skills too. While talking to former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Hussain revealed his conversation with former Indian head coach Duncan Fletcher regarding the star cricketer. According to Hussain, Fletcher saw Kohli’s talent early in his career and appreciated his character. Hussain himself lauded Kohli’s winning mentality and said the 31-year old also focuses on the match results. Virat Kohli Tops the List of Most International Run-Getters Since January 2017.

“He is not worried about stats. The only stats he is worried about is the win/loss column. I was speaking to Duncan Fletcher about him and he said ‘watch out for this lad. He has a real fight and character in him’,” said Hussain in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. Well, this wasn’t the first time when the Indian skipper is praised for his aggressive captaincy tactics.

Further in the conversation, Srikkanth compared Kohli to India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and said that two had a great amount of self-belief within themselves. “I played with Kapil Dev and played under him. I can compare Virat Kohli with Kapil Dev. I see a tremendous amount of self-belief in him,” Srikkanth told Star Sports.

Laxman also didn’t shy away from praising the Indian captain as he hailed him for his tendency of leaving no stones unturned to put the match in his team’s favour. “The one thing I admire about Virat Kohli is his intensity. One thing I was worried about was whether he will burn out quickly. But not even one session or one over he lets his intensity drop and that is really commendable, said the former Indian batsman.

Kohli’s next assignment is scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he will aim to guided Royal Challengers Banglore to their maiden title. However, dark clouds are looming over the mega tournament and according to several speculations, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.