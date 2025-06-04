ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: After notching up a thrilling win over Scotland, Nepal will be back in action in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 and play Netherlands in match 75 in the ongoing 2023-27 cycle. The Netherlands' four-match winning streak ended with their defeat against Scotland in their last ICC CWC League 2 match, which saw them drop to second place in the points table. On the other side, after their win over Scotland, Nepal have climbed to seventh place above the United Arab Emirates. SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Overall in five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the Netherlands have won as many as three matches, while Nepal have come out victorious two times. However, in ICC CWC League 2 2023-27, both teams have clashed against each other twice, and have ended wining one each, making this upcoming contest about bragging rights.

When is Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Netherlands will host Nepal in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday, June 4. The NEP vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Forthill, Dundee, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For NED vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 99 to watch the NEP vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

