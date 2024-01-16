NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Under pressure to save series Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the third T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I will have an early start time at 05:30 AM as per IST. New Zealand leads the five-match series 2-0 and will be aiming to seal the deal in this fixture. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket competition can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match. Kane Williamson Unlikely to Play Remainder of T20I Series Against Pakistan, Says New Zealand Head Coach Gary Stead.

Pakistan have named their playing XI for the contest. The Green Shirts have dropped Usama Mir and Aamer Jamal while Abbas Afridi has been ruled out due to an injury. Mohammad Nawaz, Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Junior have been named as replacements. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without their captain Kane Williamson who is likely to miss rest of the series as well. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked six players from the New Zealand team and five from Pakistan to complete our NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs New Zealand: Mohammad Nawaz Included, Usama Mir Dropped; Injured Abbas Afridi Ruled Out.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Finn Allen (NZ).

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK).

Bowlers: Zaman Khan (PAK) and Tim Southee (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Daryl Mitchell (c) and Babar Azam (vc).

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Finn Allen (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Zaman Khan (PAK) and Tim Southee (NZ).

