Pakistan and England are on the verge of making history, joining West Indies as the only second team to ever win the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy. The two giants of the game go up against each other in a clash that promises to be nothing short of an absolute thriller. A fully-packed crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground would be divided into the supporters of both teams as they will be heard chanting the names of their favourite players and cheering them on when they take the field. Pakistan and England were not at their absolute best in the Super 12 stage of the competition but fans got a glimpse of what these two sides could achieve, when they stormed past New Zealand and India respectively, to make it to the last two. Now, after having fended off some tough opposition and survived complex scenarios, these two teams will hope to be at nothing short of their absolute best as they attempt to recapture the title. Pakistan vs England Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and PTV Sports, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match With Timing in IST

Both Pakistan and England’s batting departments came well and in a dominant way in the semifinals. While the star-studded opening stand of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finally found form together, it was the swashbuckling Alex Hales, who partnered with his skipper Jos Buttler to stitch a record partnership against India, which helped them breeze past them into the final. Of course, both these batting shows came on the back of solid work done by the bowlers. While Shaheen Afridi has showed signs of his return to form, England, despite missing their premier paceman in Mark Wood, have been ruthless with the ball. The two teams possess quality spinners as well, with Shadab Khan and Adil Rashid being two players to watch out for today.

Pakistan have found some striking similarities to their successful 1992 World Cup campaign in Australia and while they attempt to recreate history, the task would be far from easy as a rampant England side will hope to achieve the feat as the only side to be reigning champions in both 50-over and 20-over cricket. Who is winning this? Stay tuned to find out!

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson