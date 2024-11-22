Mumbai, November 22: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Head of Youth Development following a recruitment process. Azhar, a prominent figure in v-everything-you-need-to-know-to-raise-awareness-about-aids-6436848.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/world-aids-day-2024-date-theme-and-significance-what-is-aids-how-is-it-different-from-hiv-everything-you-need-to-know-to-raise-awareness-about-aids-6436848.html"> World AIDS Day 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: What Is AIDS? How Is It Different From HIV? Everything You Need To Know To Raise Awareness About AIDS
PCB Appoints Former Pakistan National Cricket Team Captain Azhar Ali As Head of Youth Development
Azhar, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, started his career at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before progressing to the senior national team. Between 2010 and 2022, he played 97 Tests and 53 ODIs, captaining Pakistan in nine Tests and 31 ODIs. He was also a crucial member of Pakistan's historic ICC Champions Trophy victory squad in 2017.
