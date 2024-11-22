PCB Appoints Former Pakistan National Cricket Team Captain Azhar Ali As Head of Youth Development

Mumbai, November 22: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Head of Youth Development following a recruitment process. Azhar, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket, started his career at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before progressing to the senior national team. Between 2010 and 2022, he played 97 Tests and 53 ODIs, captaining Pakistan in nine Tests and 31 ODIs. He was also a crucial member of Pakistan's historic ICC Champions Trophy victory squad in 2017. 'Pakistan Cricketers Look Like Mummies' Salman Butt Slams National Team Players Over Fitness Issues.

"This role will be an extension of Azhar’s existing responsibilities, as he also serves as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee," PCB said in a statement on Friday.

As the Head of Youth Development, Azhar has been tasked with shaping the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways, collaborating with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educating emerging cricketers under the PCB's Pathways Programme, and organising seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars," Azhar said in a statement.

“Significant strides have already been made in this area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to further elevate our youth development programme further. Our goal is to identify promising talent and equip them with the tools to excel at the highest level."

