Even though the Pakistan national cricket team won the ODI series in Australia they were completely outdone by the hosts in the T20I series. In Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, a Pakistan supporter also had to deal with a ‘poster’ to be held in the stands. He was displaying Imran Khan’s famous poster with the 1992 World Cup but was asked to leave by security. The former cricketer was Pakistan’s Prime Minister till April 2022 and was later jailed following a few accusations over his tenure as PM. 'Teri T20 Vich Jagah Nahi Ban Rahi' Fans Taunt Babar Azam During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Video Goes Viral.

Pakistan Fan Asked to Leave Stadium During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 in Hobart

It seems like posters of Imran Khan holding the 1992 World Cup Trophy are banned at Australian cricket grounds. Absolutely ridiculous.#AUSVPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/zaYj9dkbnX — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 20, 2024

