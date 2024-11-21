A constant problem in Pakistan cricket has been the fitness of players, which has often been linked to their national team's poor performances. Salman Butt, who has captained Pakistan in Tests has hit out at current players' fitness, stating how look like 'mummies from the movies'. Aaqib Javed Appointed Interim White-Ball Head Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team Until ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

As reported by GeoSuper, Butt responded to a statement from Pakistan's white-ball interim coach Aaqib Javed, who announced that opener Fakhar Zaman is struggling with an injury. The cricketer-turned-commentator called for Zaman to work on his strength, especially for older players.

The 40-year-old also pointed out that players should not use athletic tape and instead build muscles on their bones.

“I look at these players and I’m amazed—there’s [athletic] tape on their knees, tape on their legs. They look less like athletes and more like mummies from the movies, wrapped in so many tapes. Instead of wrapping your bones with tape, wrap them with muscle. Don’t fear gaining muscle weight—muscle is heavier than fat, but it protects your bones, and it enhances your agility, speed, power, and explosive strength," Butt remarked.

Butt emphasised that Pakistan National Cricket Team players need to work on their strengths to perform in modern-day cricket.

