‘Practice Instead of Posing’ Netizens Bash Virat Kohli & Co Over Mayank Agarwal’s Twitter Post Ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020

Virat Kohli and Co (Photo Credits : Twitter)

India faced a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first Test against New Zealand and faced a lot of criticism for their mediocre performance. The Virat-Kohli led side was outplayed in all the three departments and hence, gave the match to the Kiwis in the first session of Day 4. Nevertheless, Mayank Agarwal was certainly one of the shining light for the visitors as he displayed great temperament and scored fifty in the third innings. Ahead of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the opener took to his Twitter page and shared a picture with skipper Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant. However, the posts didn’t go down well with the Indian cricket fans as they based the Indian side for ‘posing’ instead of practising. New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Says Was Outstanding to Beat 'Strong' Indian Side.

“Straight outta Wellington,” read the caption of snap shared by Mayank Agarwal on the micro-blogging website. The post didn’t take long in getting filled with comments as fans slammed the Indian team. Well, India is certainly a cricket-crazy nation and hence, the national side receives a lot of praises when they perform well and exactly opposite happens if they fail to deliver. The only way Virat Kohli and Co can redeem themselves is by putting up an improved show at Christchurch. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted on Agarwal’s Twitter post.

Start Playing!!

Stop posing and start playing — suresh raju (@sureshraju8899) February 26, 2020

Sarcasm Here!!

Roadies host karne ja rahe kya bro? — Divyanshu (@MSDivyanshu) February 26, 2020

Angry Fans!!

Udar se hi ghar wapas ajao, Waise bhi Harne wale hi hai — Rahul More 💯 (@imrahul46) February 26, 2020

More Criticism!!

Bs pos hi maar te reh jao...game to jitna nhi hai — Asif Siraj Ansari (@0786asifsiraj) February 26, 2020

Too Harsh!!

Actually its not about win...win or losss they will get sufficient money thr IPL..its their honeymoon trip in Free of cost..so dude pls let them enjoy...what if they whitewash in test again..they r all shameless fellow..farak nehi parta hain yeh logoko..ghanta ka no 1 team!! — Chowkidar Er. Shantanu (@indusantanu50) February 26, 2020

Another One!!

You guys just got embarrassed in the first test... perhaps lay low off the social media for a while? — Phil Inn (@AFLsportsman) February 25, 2020

The previous loss was India’s first defeat in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and they will aim to get back to the winning ways. Skipper Virat Kohli himself has struggled throughout the New Zealand tour but still has a chance to leave a mark in the last game and the number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman must leave no stones unturned in doing so.