Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya is smashing records in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament and in the recent match against Tripura he smashed 28 runs off Parvez Sultan’s one over. With three sixes on the offside and one massive hit on the leg side, Pandya collected 24 runs from just four deliveries. The hitter had a bit of luck when his mishit shot went back for four. Chasing 110 runs target, the Baroda side won the match with nearly nine overs spared. Hardik Pandya led the side with his blistering 47 runs innings. Vijay Shankar Smashes Hardik Pandya For Three Sixes in One Over During Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Video of Hardik Pandya Smashing 28 Runs in One Over During Baroda vs Tripura SMAT 2024

Hardik Pandya was on fire again 🔥🔥 The Baroda all-rounder went berserk smashing 6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,4⃣,6⃣ in an over on his way to a whirlwind 47(23) against Tripura 🙌🙌#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1WPFeVRTum pic.twitter.com/xhgWG63y9g — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 29, 2024

