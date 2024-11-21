India's premier domestic T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 gets underway from November 23. The SMAT 2024-25 competition will commence on November 23 and end on December 15. Several star Indian cricketers will also be in action playing for their respective states, which include the likes of Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma. SMAT 2024–25: Prithvi Shaw Named in Mumbai Cricket Team’s Probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A total of 38 teams will be in action, which further be divided into five groups - Groups A, B, C, D, and E - with B being seen as the group of death with teams like Gujarat, Baroda, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Saurashtra, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. The tournament will be played in two phases, the league stage and the knockouts, with the SMAT 2024-25 Final being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 15. Punjab are the defending champions, having won the SMAT 2023 title, beating Baroda by 23 runs in the final.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25?

Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster for SMAT 2024-25 in India, the tournament will not be telecasted on any TV channel. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy After Retaining It for Indian Premier League 2025.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25?

Fans in India might get live viewing options of SMAT 2024-25 on the JioCinema app and website for live-streaming of the cricket tournament.

