Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face-off in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The RR vs KXIP match takes place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While Kings XI Punjab have played two matches, this will be the second game of the season for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match 9. RR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9.

Both the sides come into the contest with respective victories on their back and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going. It will interesting to see which side prevails in this battle of equals.

RR vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite the win in their last contest, bookmakers are offering 1.90 for Royals and interestingly same for Kings XI Punjab as well. There may not be much to differentiate between the two sides as of now as per Bet365. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Predictions: Who will win?

Royals appear to be better placed, thanks to their win against Chennai Super Kings. But Kings XI Punjab bounced back from Super over defeat against Delhi Capitals to beat RCB. Royals might just edge past KXIP in this clash.

Royals and Kings XI have met in 19 matches in IPL. Royals lead the head-to-head record with ten wins while Kings XI Punjab have emerged victorious in just eight games. One of the matches between these two sides ended in a tie, in which KXIP won the Super Over.

