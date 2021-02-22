If one were, to sum up, Australia’s day on the field today, mediocre would be still a better word to describe their performance in the 1st T20I game against New Zealand. The two teams locked horns against each other at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. They were outplayed by the Kiwis in every department of the match. When it comes to bowling, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Glenn Maxwell jointly conceded 91 runs and this caused a worry for all the fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Reason? Cause all the three players will be donning the RCB colours for IPL 2021. Wasim Jaffer Has a Hilarious Take on Australia’s Playing XI Against New Zealand, 1st T20I 2021, Says, ‘#NZvAUS or #NZvRCB?”

No sooner the fans saw the scorecard, they trolled RCB as the franchise had picked up all three for quite a whopping sum. Kane Richardson was picked for Rs 14 crore. Daniel Sams also joined the RCB from Delhi Capitals. For Glenn Maxwell, the franchise paid Rs. 14.25 crore. Now the performances of these cricketers in the first T20I against New Zealand was disastrous. During the match, Daniel Sams gave away 40 runs from four overs bagging a couple of wickets whereas Richardson got no wicket and conceded 42 runs from four overs. Glenn Maxwell couldn’t do much with the bat or the ball. He bowled only for one over and gave away nine runs and with the bat, he just contributed with a run from five balls. Josh Phillippe also made his way to the pavilion on a score of 2.

Thus, RCB once again bore the brunt and were roasted by the fans. Check out the tweets below:

RCB fans Kane Richardson is not our death bowler our death bowler will bowl his name Kyle Jamieson now we bought him for 15cr in auction so just wait — Sai (@akakrcb6) February 22, 2021

Maxwell:

RCB Batsman Today Philippe 2 of 3 Maxwell 1 of 5 But Kane Richardson 5 of 5 , Now I understood why Hesson retained in 🐐 — Sai (@akakrcb6) February 22, 2021

RCB overseason contingent

Not a great day in office for the RCB overseas contingent, six of whom were in action today. Glenn Maxwell 1(5) & 0/9(1) Josh Philippe 2(3) Kane Richardson 0/42(4) & 5(5) Adam Zampa 0/20(3) &13*(8) Daniel Sams 2/40(4) & 1(3) Kyle Jamieson 1/32(3)#NZvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 22, 2021

Meme

Kane Richardson gave 42 in 4 overs in aus vs nz *meanwhile rcb fans pic.twitter.com/UnRRAQH0Oy — Mohit Singhania♻️ (@doctor_chandler) February 22, 2021

Needless to say, it was quite a bad outing for RCB overseas contingent. But sadly RCB once again had to bear the brunt. The fans must be hoping to have a better outcome in the next T20I match which will be held on February 25, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).