Mohammed Siraj has been playing in Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2018 and has spend seven seasons with them. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Siraj was purchased by Gujarat Titans and with it association with RCB came to an end. As RCB hosts GT at home in the IPL 2025, Siraj met Virat Kohli on the eve of the match and the duo had an adorable moment where they hugged each other. Fans were emotional to see them together and the video went viral on social media. Ambati Rayudu Laughs Off on Being Asked on Chances of RCB's 'Jinx' Getting Over in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Meets Mohammed Siraj, Shares Adorable Moment By Hugging Him

Sach batana, issi ka intezaar kar rahe the na #TitansFAM? 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/hnyHYBbHlH — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 1, 2025

Mohammed Siraj With Virat Kohli

The nights change fast but the bond remains intact. ❤️ Once an RCBian, always an RCBian! 🫶 🎧: One Direction (Night Changes) pic.twitter.com/pe9F8h0x1i — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2025

