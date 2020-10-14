The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab are all set to take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Association in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players of both the teams. Chris Gayle who was down with stomach infection and was hospitalised due to the same illness will be featuring in the tie. He posted a tweet on social media for is fans were he was seen hitting the nets. The Caribbean cricketer in a video sounded very hopeful and said that they can still win games. "Seven games to go, we believe we can win all seven it is still possible. I urge each and every one of the guys to still have that self-belief as I said, the only way we can go is up is only up from here. So we gonna do it, we can do it," said Gayle. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 match.

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

With 387 runs, the Kings XI Punjab skipper is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2020 so far, and his place in your Dream11 team is undebatable. The opener has been playing the anchor role so far which helps him in scoring consistently. Also, his catches behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is yet another consistent player in the IPL 2020. He had scored 337 runs so far in the IPL 2020. He has one century and a couple of fifties in the tournament so far. Giving a plethora of great starts to the team, Agarwal is a sure shot pick for the team.

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is yet another bowler who has been at the best of his bowling abilities. In seven games, he has scalped 10 wickets and the pacer has bowled at an economy of 8. 36.

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli

It's almost impossible to leave out Virat Kohli from the Dream11 IPL 2020 team picks. He has so far scored 256 runs from seven games. He has scored so far scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament.

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 10 wickets in seven games and Chahal is once again expected to put his best in the upcoming game. He has so far bowled at an economy of 7.07.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is placed at number three of the IPL 2020 with 10 points in their kitty. Whereas the Kings XI Punjab are placed on number eight of the points table winning only one game so far.

