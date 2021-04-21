Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 16 of VIVO Indian Premier League season 14. RCB vs RR match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22 (Thursday). Royal Challengers Bangalore are sitting at the top of the IPL 2021 points table after winning each of their opening three matches while Rajasthan Royals have won only one of their opening three matches. But each of those three victories for RCB came in Chennai and they will be playing for the first time in Mumbai. Ahead of the RCB vs RR match, here is everything you need to know about the next IPL 2021 fixture. Rajasthan Royals Batsman Liam Livingstone Pulls Out of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 23 times in IPL history and both sides have won 10 matches each while three matches produced no result. RCB, however, won each of the last two meetings while Rajasthan had won three of the last five. RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Match 16, Key Players

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the game-changers for RCB against KKR and both will once again be the key players for the table toppers. Chetan Sakariya has been excellent with the ball while Jos Buttler has got starts but failed to convert those into big scores. Both will be the key players for Rajasthan.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Match 16, Mini Battles

Shreyas Gopal vs AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel vs Chris Morris will be the mini-battles to watch out for in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) match in IPL 2021.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Match 16 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be held on April 22 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss is scheduled for 07:00 pm.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Match 16 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the RCB vs RR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the RCB vs RR match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs RR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

