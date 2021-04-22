Hammering was one word that came to my mind when we had to summarise the match report for the match between Royal Challengers and the Rajasthan Royals which was held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was raining fours and sixes and we kid you not! Bowlers battered black and blue, plans foiled, frustration on the faces of the players and support staff was the common sight in the RR camp. NOTHING, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING, seemed to work for Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli's 6000 runs and Devdutt Padikkal's century is something that fans will cherish for a long long time. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the game, but before that let's have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Gaffe at the Toss Sends Netizens ROFL, RCB Captain Says ‘I'm Not Used to Winning Tosses’ (Watch Video).

So after winning the toss, RCB elected to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals lost wickets at the start and it looked as if they might not even reach a decent total. It was quite disappointing to see the Rajasthan Royals batsmen walking back to the pavilion with no major contribution. But thankfully for them, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia scored 46 and 40 runs respectively. The team reached a decent total of 177 runs. For RCB, this total seemed to be no less than a cakewalk. Padikkal and Kohli were in no mood to stop and were in the third gear since the start of the second innings. The team won the game by 10 wickets and that too with 21 balls to spare.

Here's a quick glance at the stats below;

#Devdutt Padikkal slams his first IPL century.

#RCB played its 200th IPL match.

#RCB surpassed themselves to make the highest score in powerplay this season. In this match, Virat Kohli’s men did not lose any wicket and scored 59 runs.

#Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL.

#RCB skipper slammed his first fifty in IPL 2021.

With this, Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the number one of the IPL 2021 points table. The team so far has six points in their kitty. RCB continues to be unbeaten in the tournament so far.

