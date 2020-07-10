As many major cricket activities continue to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 crisis, several prominent players are enjoying a gala family time at home and veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma is definitely one of them. The ‘Hitman’ of World cricket has been quite active on social media in recent times and is frequently posting photos and videos of his daily-life activities. Recently, the right-handed batsman took to Instagram again and posted an adorable picture with his daughter Samaira. In the pic, Rohit delightfully smiles at his little angel who is posing in sun-glasses. Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Others Delighted As International Cricket Resumes.

“She wears it better than dada,” wrote Rohit while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Fans were delighted when they came across the super-cute photo and they filled the comment section with loved messages. In fact, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also dropped two heart emojis on the post. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the picture. Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Wife Ritika.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram She wears it better than dada 😎 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

This was, however, not the very first time when Rohit shared a click with his daughter. On many occasions, the swashbuckling opener has given family goals to his fans by posting pics and videos with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

Speaking of cricket action, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made it crystal clear that the national cricket team will not resume training at least before August. Nevertheless, many players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami have resumed individual training to get into the groove. The Indian players will next be seen in action if BCCI, as per plan, manages to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in October. However, the board has to wait for ICC’s call regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

