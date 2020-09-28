Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take each other on in match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2020 (Monday). Both teams have one win in the competition but are coming off contrasting results into this game, MI won their previous tie while RCB were on the losing side. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first. Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana will make their debut for Bangalore meanwhile Ishan Kushan comes in for Mumbai. RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were underwhelming in their previous game against Kings XI Punjab as they failed to deliver in every said aspect of the game. Following poor fielding and bowling effort, they conceded 200+ runs with the batsmen failing to make any sort of impact. Meanwhile, MI bounced back from their defeat against CSK to record a commanding win over Kolkata, with skipper Rohit Sharma impressing with his batting. Rohit Sharma 10 Runs Away From Joining Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in This Elite List, Can Achieve Feat During RCB vs MI Match in Dream11 IPL 2020.

RCB vs MI Team and Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isru Udana, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Gurkeerat Mann, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB have played both their games on this ground and will have a good idea of what to expect which can prove to be in their favour. Teams batting second have has troubles to chase down the target at this stadium and with the temperatures expected to be just higher than 30 degrees, the fitness of the players could be tested during the course of the game.

The two teams have met each other 25 times in the competition with Mumbai Indians having the better head-to-head record with 16 wins to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s nine. In the past eight fixtures between the teams since 2016, the Rohit Sharma-led side have won seven games.

