Rajasthan Royals pulled off a blinder against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday as the Steve Smith-led side chased down a total of 227 runs with three wickets to spare, which con-incidentally is the highest ever run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League. RR all-rounder Rahul Tewatia gets most of the credit for this astonishing chase as he scored a brilliant half-century.

After winning the toss, Steve Smith much to the surprise of many elected to field first. A decision which at that time looked to have backfired as riding on a Mayank Agarwal century, Kings XI Punjab put up a mammoth score of 223 runs on the board. Skipper KL Rahul also continued his brilliant form as he chipped with his second successive 50+ score of the season, managing 69 runs off 54 deliveries.

While chasing, Rajasthan got off to the worst possible start as the lost Jos Buttler for cheap. However, captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson stitched up an 87-run partnership, getting the team back into the game. But the main hero of the game was Rahul Tewatia who scored a sensational fifty after struggling initially to guide Rajasthan over the line. Here are some of the stat highlights from the game.

RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Stat Highlights

# Rajasthan Royals became the first team to chase a total of 200+ in IPL 2020

# Rajasthan Royals 224-run chase is also the highest successful run-chase in history of IPL

# RR scored 86 runs in the last five overs, which is the most in a successful run-chase in IPL

# Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul stitched 183-run opening stand, which is the third-highest opening partnership in IPL

# Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul’s partnership is the highest opening stand for KXIP

# Mayank Agarwal scored the second-fastest IPL hundred by an Indian player (45 balls)

# This was Mayank Agarwal’s maiden IPL Century

# Rahul Tewatia also scored his maiden IPL half-century

After the record run-chase Rajasthan Royals moved to second position in the points table, and are the only second team after leaders Delhi Capitals to win both their opening games of IPL 2020. The Steve Smith-led side next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 in Dubai and considering the form, Rajasthan will fancy their chances.

