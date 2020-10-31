Young leg spinner Parveen Dubey will be making his debut for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on October 31, 2020 (Saturday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The youngster was brought in by the franchise to replace Amit Mishra, whose season was cut short due an injury. The Spin bowlers has made waves in the domestic circuit of Indian cricket but now will hope to make similar kind of impression in country’s most premium T20 league. DC vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Praveen Dubey was born in Uttar Pradesh but plays his domestic cricket for Karnataka. He has been part of IPL before, as he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 and 2017 but is yet to make his debut. Along with R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane, Dubey is now the fourth spin bowler in the Delhi Capitals squad and the second leg-spinner. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about Praveen Dubey.

Praveen Dubey Quick Facts and Stats

Praveen Dubey was born on July 1, 1993 in Uttar Pradesh

The Spinner plays his domestic cricket for Karnataka

Praveen Dubey was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in IPL 2016 and 2017 but is yet to make his debut

In IPL 2020, he was brought in by Delhi Capitals as replacement for Amit Mishra

He made his Twenty20 debut for Karnataka in the 2017–18 Zonal T20 League

He made his first-class debut for Karnataka in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy

Overall Praveen Dubey has played a total of 14 Twenty20 matches in his career, taking 16 wickets at an average of 19.12 and with an economy of just over 6.87. These stats suggest that the spinner sure does has quality, but it remains to be seen if he can replicate it at the highest level.

