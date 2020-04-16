Shoaib Akhtar Trolled Once Again, This Time For his Definite Plan to Dismiss Virat Kohli (Read Tweets)

Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shoaib Akhtar has been on the wrong side of the netizens of late. Every statement makes the netizens annoyed and here was another one which has irked the social media users. A while ago he spoke about a decisive plan where for getting the wicket of Virat Kohli. He shared the plan during the live Instagram chat where he spoke about how he would get rid of the Indian captain. Now, this surely did not go down well with the Indians and they trolled him left, right and centre. Shoaib Akhtar Reveals How He Would Have Dismissed Virat Kohli.

“If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive,” he said. Akhtar further said that if this plan does not work, he would end up bowling to him at the pace of 150 kmph. This statement invited the wrath of the netizens and they trolled him on social media. One of them even ended up saying that Akhtar was out of a job. Check out a few tweets below:

Does he suffer from a diarrhoea of the mouth. — Nitin Belvi (@ivleb) April 16, 2020

He is the next PM after Imran Khan 😂 — Prateek (@fraggy_prateek) April 16, 2020

#shoaibakhtar is out of job these days.. — Shruti (@shruti_Nanjangu) April 16, 2020

In Pakistan everyone just claim. But unable to do anything except #jihad.@imVkohli — aham_vritti (@aham_vritti) April 16, 2020

shoaib akhtar a low grade bolwer? u gotta be kidding me — Roy🇮🇳 (@uugly_naked_guy) April 16, 2020

Prior to this, Akhtar was trolled ruthlessly for underlining the possibilities for conducting a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. The Rawalpindi Express is hell-bent on organising a fundraising match amid coronavirus crisis. But the idea has not gone down well with the Indians and players like Kapil Dev, Madan Lal and Sunil Gavaskar discouraged the same. The Pakistani fans also slammed him for being so adamant.