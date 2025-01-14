In a bid to regain his lost form, India opener Shubman Gill is set to turn up for Ranji Trophy duty for Punjab. Gill has confirmed his availability for Punjab's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Karnataka, which commences on January 23 in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This will be Gill's first Ranji match for Punjab since 2022. Rohit Sharma Shows Up at Mumbai Ranji Team Practice (Watch Video).

As reported by Hindustan Times, Gill has given the green signal to Punjab selectors, who are yet to announce the state squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A fixture. Punjab have a thin margin of qualifying for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 playoffs, having won just one out of their five First-Class matches so far in the competition.

Gill's decision will bolster Punjab, who will be without Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh, who will be on international duties in IND vs ENG 2025 Series. The star-opener has been undergoing a rut in form, having managed merely 93 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, apart from failing to score in away conditions, will look to work with Wasim Jaffer, who is Punjab's head coach. BCCI Issues New Diktat For Team India Players, States Family Members and Wives Won't Be Permitted To Stay For Full Tour: Report.

The remainder of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be crucial for Gill, with a place in India's Test side up for grabs for the upcoming five-Test tour of England, that gets underway in June.

In 2024, Gill slammed 866 runs in 12 Tests, which included three hundred and as many fifties and ducks. However, the opener's mode of dismissal became a huge cause of concern, where the 25-year-old got out either playing a loose shot or suffering a lapse of concentration.

