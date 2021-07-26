After a comprehensive win in the 1st T20, the Indian team would once look to seal another series win when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match would start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played on July 27, Tuesday. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side has been thoroughly dominant in the tour so far and barring the third ODI which they lost, they haven't looked out of form. Many new Indian players have made their debut in the tour so far but it is expected that the Indian team management and skipper Dhawan would go in with an unchanged side for the second match. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Colombo

Sri Lanka on the other hand, find themselves once again having conceded a series lead and they need to come up with something special to outplay India in the second T20I of the three-match series. Meanwhile, here are some tips for making your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.

SL vs IND, 2nd T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Sanju Samson (IND) can be the keeper in your team.

SL vs IND, 2nd T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Avishka Fernando (SL) can be the batsmen in your team.

SL vs IND, 2nd T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Hardik Pandya (IND), and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be the all-rounders.

SL vs IND, 2nd T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Dusmantha Chameera (IND) can be the bowlers.

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) can be named as the captain of your SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team while Avishka Fernando (SL) can be chosen as the vice-captain.

