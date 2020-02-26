SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match 2020

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sri Lanka vs West Indies (Photo Credits: Twitter/OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka (SL) will take on West Indies (WI) in the second ODI game of the three-match series. SL vs WI match will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). After a close victory in the first game, Dimuth Karunaratne led side will be eager to get the series in the bag with a win in this encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd One-Day match can scroll down below for more details. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

The defeat in the first match for the Caribbean side was as heart-breaking as they come. Windies lost the game by one wicket as a late cameo by Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga took the game away from them. Shai Hope achieved a great personal record during the game as he surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the fastest batsmen to score 1000 ODI runs in Asian soil. The 26-year-old scored a brilliant century but it was not enough to take his side to a crucial win. Shai Hope Surpasses Babar Azam to Become Fastest Batsman to Score 1000 ODI Runs in Asia, Achieves Feat During Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI 2020.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Shai Hope (WI) should be your captain. Kusal Perera (SL) should be the other keeper in your team.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kusal Mendis (SL) should be your vice-captain for this game. Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Avishka Fernando (SL) and Darren Bravo (WI) should be the other batsmen in your side.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You should go for two all-rounders and they must be Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) and Jason Holder (WI).

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Sheldon Cottrell (WI) and Hayden Walsh (WI).

West Indies are fresh off a 3-0 win against Ireland and will consider the loss in the first game as a minor speed bump as they look for a win to level the series. This is the first ODI series that Sri Lanka are playing in the New Year as they recently played against Zimbabwe in two Test matches before that took on India in a T20I series. So the hosts will be eager to clinch the series in front of their home fans.